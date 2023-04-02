Obituary: Shirley Sample
– March 2, 2023
Shirley Mae Willey Sample passed away March 2, 2023. Shirley loved the ranch on East Elk Creek where she lived 76 years. She made sure there was always a cookie in the jar and a slice of homemade bread for anyone that needed it. A celebration of life event will be held at 1pm on April 22nd at St. John’s Episcopal Church, New Castle. For a full obituary go to: https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/memorials/shirley-sample/5155440/index.php
