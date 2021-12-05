Obituary: Stanley Badgett
March 19, 1947 – November 24, 2021
Stanley Kent Badgett March 1947 – November 2021
Born a Topeka, Kansas flatlander, Stan became a dedicated “Freedom of the Hills” highlander. He taught Outward Bound courses in Colorado and Oregon. Working for Bill Hanks, Stan developed the Carbondale Recreation group, taking local kids on outdoor adventures. Stan went underground. He taught caving for Colorado Mountain College, and mined coal seven years for Snowmass Coal and Mid-Continent. He studied art at the University of Colorado, and was a muralist in the valley. Later in life he gained two hard-earned master’s degrees: in language and communications from Regis University, and in English from Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College.
Stan loved language, logic and metaphor, publishing his personal narratives in “Rock Dust” and “Tenuous,” and poetry in “Carnival of Poems.” He loved ferreting out people’s stories, writing the book “Digging in the Dark” from intensive interviews with local miners.
Married to Dorene for 53 years, Stan often told friends that she was “the best thing that ever happened to me.” She, in turn, “was inspired by his persistence, achievements, and faith gifted from God.” Stan deeply loved his four children — Aimee, Andy, Alpen, Bethany — ten grandchildren, and the delight of a red-haired great granddaughter! He loved teaching logic and writing to high school students, calling them “my children.”
Stan was a Christian philosopher. When filling out the “Five Wishes” question, “If anyone asks how I want to be remembered,” he wrote — “He was glad to know the Gospel.” Covid killed his body; Christ raised his soul to the highest realms of love.
A memorial service is planned for December 10, 11 AM at the Church at Redstone, which Stan helped build. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the scholarship fund of Liberty Classical Academy, 5033 Co Rd 335 #295, New Castle, CO 81647.
