Obituary: Stephen Charles “Steve” Laven

Stephen Charles “Steve” Laven

Provided Photo

October 9, 1950 – December 3, 2022

Steve passed away unexpectedly after a short illness. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother and grandfather. His dedication to helping all around him will never be forgotten by those he touched. He enjoyed gardening and home projects, and never missed a chance to be present for his granddaughters. His absence leaves an unimaginable hole in our hearts.

Steve is survived by his wife Dorothy, mother Norma, sister Dianne, brother Doug (Candy), daughter Janeen (Dan and Chloe Simpson), daughter Denise (Peter, Gracie and Madison Stewart), and son Chris (Katie, Gretchen and Annalise Laven) all who loved him dearly.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Eugene Laven and sister Catherine Ann Laven.

A celebration of life will be planned at a future date