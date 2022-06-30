Obituary: Stephen J. Yellen
July 17, 1947 – June 16, 2022
Stephen J. Yellen, building construction manager, and long time resident of Oxford Ct., recently of Carbondale Co. and Bradenton Fl., died after a long illness on June 16, 2022, at the age of 74, at home in Bradenton in the company of his loved ones.
Stephen is survived by his life partner, Patrice Plunkett; daughter, Elyssa; son, Jesse; mother, Joan M. Yellen; sister, Bonnie; brothers, Peter and John; Sister-in-laws, Holly and Jackie; Brother-in law, Randy; nephews, Peter, Stephen, Justin, Bryen, Robbie and Andrew; great nephews, Benjamin and Felix, great niece, Sarah, and his extended family Pam, Julie, Christina, and Nico. Stephen is predeceased by his wife, Michele and father, Stephen Sr..
Stephen was born in Flushing, NY. on July 17, 1947. He graduated from Albertus Magnus H.S. in 1965, and attended Iona College.
He was the assistant Manager of Pathmark in Bridgeport and Danbury, and worked at Fairfield Lumber before creating Stephen J. Yellen Builders Construction Management, specializing in the restoration and conversion of historic homes. His designs had been featured in architectural trade publications.
He was a devoted and loving partner, son, father, uncle, and brother. An avid golfer, he played with joy and great skill. He was a die-hard Yankee fan all his life, and his love of plants knew no bounds. Stephen moved all who knew him with his kindness and love of life.
He will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.
