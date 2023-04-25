 Obituary: Steve Laven | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: Steve Laven

Obituaries Obituaries |

Steve Laven
Steve Laven
Provided Photo

October 8, 1950 – December 3, 2022

Please join us for a
celebration of life on
May 7, 2023 – 2-4 pm.
New Castle
Community Center
423 W Main Street,
New Castle

Obituaries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 