Obituary: Steve Mincer

Steve Mincer

Steve Mincer

Steve Mincer, passed away on March 17 at the age of 74. Born in Denver, Colorado to Betty and Neil Mincer, he spent most of his childhood in Glenwood Springs. From there, he attended the University of Colorado and the University of Northern Colorado for his Master’s degree in counseling. He believed in giving back through involvement in Acacia Fraternity, Rotary, Scouts, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

His work-life focused on counseling and mental health services for a number of communities: Hardin, Red Lodge, and Billings, Montana followed by Thermopolis and Wheatland, Wyoming. He found extra joy in helping children overcome unfair hurdles life had thrown at them and was passionate about ending child abuse. After nearly four decades of working in mental health, he and his wife, Barbara retired to Summit County, Colorado and the beaches of Costa Rica–Pura Vida.

His family began rafting the Colorado and Roaring Fork Rivers in the 1960’s continuing each summer as long as the water would allow. In addition to rafting, he truly enjoyed the outdoors and spent periods of his life as an avid cyclist, distance-runner and skier. At 73, he cycled down Vail Pass, rafted the Arkansas, and caught a few beautiful rainbow trout.

Steve was a huge sports fan and enjoyed supporting local sports teams as well as the Rockies, Buffs, and Broncos. Weekends in the fall, you would find him yelling at a television “That was holding,” and “Get ’em,” and “Barbara, Charlie Blackmon is up to bat”

Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara Mincer; his children, Gretta Mincer, Jason Mincer and Frank Derksen; his brothers, Larry and Kent Mincer; and his sister Phyllis Joslin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to your local Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) organization https://nationalcasagal.org/.