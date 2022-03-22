Obituary: Steven Kelly King

Steven Kelly King

Provided Photo

June 27, 1943 – March 8, 2022

An incredible friend to many, Steve Kelly King, died on March 8, 2022, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado at the age of 78. He was born on June 27, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After high school he attended Mankato State College. In 1961 he joined the US Navy and was on the Naval Carrier Lake Champlain. After being discharged in 1964 Steve moved to Vail, Colorado and began working as a barber. Soon after, in 1965, he moved to Glenwood Springs and opened King’s Barber Shop.

Whether you knew Steve as the Governor, Captain King, Dr. King, or the King of No Name, he was one of a kind, living his life to the fullest and had countless adventures with friends and family. Whether it was sailing across the international date line December 31, 1999 near Fiji to ring in the new year, island hopping the Mediterranean Sea, walking the paved paths of the ancient city of Ephesus, Turkey, sailing and scuba diving in the clear blue waters of the Caribbean Sea, riding his motorcycle to Sturgis, water skiing at Lake Powell, fishing for dinner outside his front door, golfing on a beautiful golf course, rafting the Dolores River, exploring the jungles of Costa Rica, parasailing at Harvey Gap, hunting at a remote backwoods cabin, skiing Colorado’s slopes, including a slope of sawdust at a sawmill, or sailing his boat, the Ashtray, to Mexico, he certainly loved life and his friends and family loved him for that. Undoubtedly, everyone that knew him certainly has a good story or two about the times they spent with him. One cannot help but smile when you think of Steve. Fair winds and smooth sailing Mr. King.

Steve was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elk’s and the Glenwood Springs Ski Sunlight Club. Steve is survived by his brother Michael D. and sister-in-law Cherie King, daughter Katherine Jean Kulesh, 3 grandsons, 2 granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Karri Ann Kulesh Price, parents James D. and Thelma Nash King and Audrey Wold.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity in Steve’s name.