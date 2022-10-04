Obituary: Steven Smith
August 23, 1957 – September 25, 2022
Steven “Smitty” Smith, born to Stan & Louise Smith of Colorado Springs. Steve is proceeded in death by his parents Stan & Louise Smith, & sister Stacy Rivera. Steve is survived by his brother Stan Smith (many nieces & nephews) of Colorado Springs, children & grandchildren. Son Tyson Smith (Melissa) Tanner, Shay, & Kodie Smith of Grand Junction, Daughter Kayla Allen (Dylon) Jaylon & Kingston Allen of Rifle.
Steve “Smitty” moved to the Roaring Fork Valley 42 years ago where he started his family and career. Smitty was a well known Iron & Metal worker throughout the roaring fork and grand valley’s. Smitty was a hell of a iron worker & passed his knowledge on to many over the years. Smitty loved the outdoors & hunting with his son & grand kids. Smitty will be greatly missed by his family, friends, & all who met him. In lieu of flowers please donate to the NRA or RMEF in honor of Steven Smith.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.