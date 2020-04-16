Obituary: Steven Strouse

Steven Strouse

Provided Photo

Steven L. Strouse of Rifle, CO, met his Lord and Savior March 19th with his family by his side after a long battle with vascular dementia. Steve was and will always be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Denver, CO on July 29th, 1945 to Lyle and Leona M. (Willis) Strouse, he spent most of his youth in New Castle, CO alongside his six brothers. Steve joined the Air Force in 1963. After his service, he returned to the New Castle area where he met the love of his life, Gloria. They began their family raising their son and two daughters in New Castle until moving to Rifle in 1983. Steve worked as a brick and stone mason in the Roaring Fork Valley and took great pride in the buildings he had a hand in constructing. Steve worked hard his entire life and never really did take a day off. Even upon retirement, he would be out of bed well before the sun to begin his “honey-do’s” as he called them. He always had an innovative solution to every problem. However, no matter how hard he worked he always played harder. Steve loved “HIS” mountains. Catching Cut-Throat trout in the crystal-clear waters of a high-country lake and chasing bugling elk through dense pine forests were just a couple of his favorite activities. But most of all, sharing these activities with his family and mentoring his children and grandchildren to love and respect the outdoors as he did was his greatest joy in life. His family knows he’s waiting for them at his new favorite fishing place to ‘get his line in the water first, catch the biggest fish and the most’. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Gloria Strouse; son, Stace (Lana) Strouse; daughters, Taani (Danny) Martinez and Robin (Nate) Brekke; brothers, Bill (Janie) and Marvin (Shirley) Strouse; grand-sons Scott, Tyler, and Tanner Rust and Sammy Strouse; granddaughters, Natalie Strouse and Faith Brekke; great-grand-son, Tucker Rust, bonus grandchildren Jessica Thompson, James Martinez and Gage Brekke and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Steve was proceeded in death by his parents Lyle and Leona Strouse and brothers David, Clair, Ronald, and Kenneth. A celebration of life will be held at future date (date and time TBD). In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to Hope West Hospice (https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/) in Grand Junction CO. The incredibly caring staff at Hope West helped us get through an impossible time in our lives.