Obituary: Sue Scott

Sue Scott

Provided Photo

December 15, 1946 – December 11, 2021

On Saturday 12/11/2021 Sue Ann Scott (Johnnie) took her place in heaven. She died after complications from surgery but had been battling Lewy Body Dementia (LBD)for several years. It would be wrong to say Sue lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. She was always determined and convinced she would get better. Earlier in her life she had overcome advanced cancer and she battled LBD with that same courage. There was never any quit in Sue. She reluctantly took her last breath with her husband Tom by her side as he had been for over 57 years.

Sue was a homemaker and that was always her greatest joy. She was devoted to building a family that always felt loved and cared for. Family was always her greatest love and becoming a grandmother and great grandmother was something she cherished.

Sue was born a coal miner’s daughter to Mary and Ed Selan on 12/15/46 in Kennilworth, UT. She spent most of her life in Colorado and most recently on the ranch she shared with her husband North of Debeque. She married Murrill Thomas Scott in 1964 and they raised 3 children. Sue enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, traveling and attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Sue was a strong spirited and strong willed angel on earth. She loved to laugh and her life was dedicated to taking care of others. A cancer luncheon group organized by her friend Margaret Mortenson known as “The Rowdy Bunch” met monthly for almost 25 years and was a great source of pride and friendship for her.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Ed Selan. She is survived by her husband Tom, her three children Tomi Sue Higgins (Bob), Michael Scott (Amber), David Scott (Lisa), her sister Jinx Spangler ( Kenny), 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, as well as one infamous cow Ebby.

Sue loved a party and a celebration of her life will be held in late spring at the couples ranch. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hope West Hospice Center in Grand Junction, CO or any organization supporting veterans because Sue loved her country and was grateful to those that fought for it.