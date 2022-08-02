Obituary: Suzanne (Sue) Plush

Suzanne (Sue) Plush

Provided Photo

July 20, 1932 – July 21, 2022

On July 21, 2022 a shining light of love and music went dim. After a joyful 90th birthday filled with family visits and phone calls Suzanne Plush left our world peacefully at her Glenwood Springs home. Suzanne (Sue to all who knew her) was born on July 20th, 1932 in St louis Missouri to Dr. Charles Cain and Janet Cain (nee. Chilton). Joined by her newborn sister, Bernice, Sue’s family moved to Caruthersville, Missouri where her father practiced medicine and her mother Janet worked as an editor at the Democrat Argus, the local paper, instilling a love of newspapers and reading in young Sue. After finishing high school, Sue attended Southeast Missouri State University, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in music. Sue then spent 2 years teaching music to the children of U.S. Air Force members in Wiesbaden Germany. Pursuing a master’s degree in music Sue attended C.U. Boulder in the summer of 1960. Singing in the First United Methodist church choir Sue met Robert (Bob) Plush. Their first date was an after-dinner flight in Bob’s trusty Stinson airplane. They were married that same year, an invincible marriage that lasted 62 years.

In 1974 Sue and Bob moved from Boulder, with their two children Janet and David, to Glenwood Springs. Sue continued sharing her love of music by teaching many generations of students piano in her home. In her time in Glenwood Sue shared her passion for music with the congregation of the First Presbyterian Church, playing the piano there for more than 20 years. Sue loved travel; she and Bob explored the world. From St. Petersburg to Athens, Valdez to Bariloche, Sydney to Christchurch, Sue was always ready for an adventure. Sue also had a passion for local history, working as the Assistant Director of the Frontier Historical Society in Glenwood for over ten years. Sue is survived by her loving husband Robert, her beloved sister Bernice (Wendell), her two children Janet Bodrogi (Peter) and David Plush (Mindi), grandsons Ian Bodrogi and Seth Plush, granddaughter Hannah Bodrogi as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews in Missouri and Kansas. Sue touched many members of the Glenwood community through her music and love of history. Many no doubt will miss her presence, but her light surely will continue to shine.