Obituary: Sylvia Patricia Brown Hauth
Sylvia Patricia Brown Hauth November 18, 1931 – July 18, 2020 Sylvia Patricia Brown Hauth passed from this life at 9:15 p.m. on July 18, 2020, in The Keller Oaks Health Care memory care unit after a long and debilitating illness. She was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on November 18, 1931. She is survived by three daughters and one son: Deborah Hauth Crumbaker-Oldham of Bryan, Texas; Ruth Ann Klock of Carbondale, Colorado; Martha Rachel Campbell of Fort Worth, Texas; and Albert Theodore Hauth of Forest Grove, Oregon. She also lives on in her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, “Buck” John Carl Brown, her mother Daisy Elaine Wirth Osif, and her brother David Elmer Brown. She loved swimming, winning many ribbons in competitions during high school. She also love playing board games, card games, and most kinds of handwork, like knitting, crochet, and cross stitch. There will be no service due to the Corona virus, but a Celebration of Life will take place on the anniversary of her death next year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to any Alzheimer’s service or any Hospice service.
