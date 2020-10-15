Obituary: Tammy Renee (Burtard) Marney

Tammy Renee (Burtard) Marney

September 3, 1958 – October 9, 2020

Tammy was born in Rifle, Colorado to Donald R. and Elizabeth A. (Bledsoe) Burtard. She was raised on the family ranch on Morrisana Mesa. She helped on the ranch and worked in a nearby cherry orchard. She attended school in Grand Valley (Parachute). After she graduated she moved up-valley and started her career banking at First National Bank in Glenwood Springs. In 1980, she was married; in the summer she quit the bank to work with her husband punching cows on Clinetop Mesa. In the fall she came down to the Ryden Family Ranch to feed the cattle. She loved the spring calving season. She knew every cow and calf on the ranch by name or number. After four years Tammy started a family and had to change her job to being a mother. After her two kids started school, she moved to New Castle and started her banking career at Alpine Bank in the Central Ops Department in Rifle, Which she loved. Tammy was tough, a fighter, and didn’t know how to quit. Tammy passed away at her home surrounded by her family.

Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Donald; in laws Gifford and Melva Marney and infant son, Cody Marney.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Steve Marney; mother, Elizabeth Burtard; children, Lesley (Steven) Black and Clinton (Shanna) Marney; grandchildren, Piper, Jaden, Ansley and Michael Black, Katelynn, Adilynn and the next little Marney yet to be known; siblings, Candice (Doug) Laven, Stacy Hope and Dan (Linda) Burtard; nephew, Troy Hope; many relatives and loving friends. She will be missed by all. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021 which we will publish at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please send donations to St. Mary’s Cancer Center or Home Care and Hospice of the Valley in Memory of Tammy R. Marney.