Obituary: Tamora Marie Casey
November 26, 1970 – January 8, 2022
Beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister and Friend.
We appreciate all the lovely messages and condolences that we’ve received. It’s been very moving.
Services will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1965 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA 94549 on January 27th. Viewing will be from 11:00am-12:00pm. Services begin at 12:00pm. Reception to follow, location to be announced. Live stream link available https://youtu.be/bLcKZ5LzOU0
