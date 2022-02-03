Obituary: Tamora Marie Casey

Tamora Marie Casey

Provided Photo

November 26, 1970 – January 8, 2022

Tamora “Tami” Casey, age 51, passed away at her home in San Ramon, CA on January 8th 2022.

Tami was born November 26th 1970, to Dick and Linda Casey in Greeley, Co. When she was young the family moved to Rifle Colorado where she spent most of her childhood, she then moved to Scottsdale Arizona as a teenager where she graduated from high school and attended Scottsdale Community College. Although very successful Tami would boost about being “self taught” and learned about working hard from watching her father Dick, at a very young age. She worked her way up in what she often times referred to as a “mans world”.

Among so many things Tami was an avid skier, surfer, and great adventurer of life. She wasn’t afraid to try anything at least once, from dirt biking to heli skiing. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved beautiful things. She had a very strong faith in God. Tami had the ability to light up a room whenever she walked in. Her smile and laughter was infectious. The career she choose took her to many incredible places and eventually she found her home in San Ramon, CA. At the time of her death she was the General Manager at BMS CAT, in a distinguished career specializing in disaster recovery and relief all over the world.

Tami is survived by her sons Max King (18) and Zach King (16) the absolute joys of her life, along with their father Roy King Jr. all of San Ramon California. She is also survived by mother Linda Breth of San Ramon, father Dick and Donna (whom Tami always referred to as her second mom) Casey of Rifle Colorado, brother John Casey (wife Kelly Beth) of Cave Creek Arizona, sister Kelly Douglas (husband Roger) also of Cave Creek, sister Christine Myers of Rifle Colorado and sister Denneane Conn also of Rifle. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles across the globe and grandmother Thelma Hobbs of Greeley Colorado.

Tami was a beautiful person who would go above and beyond to insure those around her felt beautiful and loved. She never knew a stranger and was a true friend to so many. Her larger than life presence was always welcoming wherever she was. She did her life “over the top” .

She has been laid to rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California.