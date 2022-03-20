Obituary: Tanna Strzesak

Tanna Strzesak

January 27, 1960 – December 3, 2021

On December 3, 2021 Tanna Lynn Strzesak passed away at the age of 61. Tanna was admitted to Valley View hospital on November 15th 2021 with severe body aches, she was found to have covid-19, the DELTA variant. After a long 19 day battle with covid she passed away with her loving family by her side. Tanna was born to Edward and Betty Strzesak on January 27, 1960 in Casper Wyoming. Tanna was one of five children.

Tanna had a love for all animals but especially horses, as she was a very impressive barrel racer in her younger years. After graduating high school, Tanna went to college and became a bookkeeper at a local real estate agency. She gave birth to her daughter, Katreece Strzesak. She lived a full and happy life in Colorado raising her daughter with her lifelong partner and best friend Steve Nielsen. Tanna was very fond of the river and could often be found in the evenings at the river bank watching the sunset and soaking up nature’s beauty. Most of her days were spent wrapping her arms around her little granddaughters Taicee, Tniya, and Tylliee. She was an amazing, loving, very involved parent and grandparent and always put her girls first. She will always be remembered for her radiant spirit, her avid green thumb, beautiful handmade crafts, and her gentle touch and admiration for all animals.

Tanna is survived by her family Steve, Katreece, Taicee, Tniya, and Tylliee of Garfield County, as well as her siblings Jody Lopez, Sally Hogeboom, Steve Strzesak, and Chuck Strzesak.

Services will be held at the First Assembly Of God Church in Rifle on 5th street on April 2nd at 2:00 pm. Following the service will be a potluck reception to gather and chat. Please come join us to honor our beloved Tanna and her spirit. She will be forever missed.