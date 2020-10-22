Obituary: Taylor L. Sloan
April 15, 2003 – October 18, 2020
Taylor L. Sloan, 17, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Silt, Colorado, due to a single-vehicle car accident. Taylor was born April 15, 2003 to Cody and Jessica Sloan, in Littleton, Colorado. Taylor attended Yampah Mountain High School, and planned to graduate in 2021. She planned to begin welding classes in Rifle, Colorado.
Taylor is survived by her mother and father, Jessica and Cody; brothers, Christian, Jaxxon, and Jett; grandparents, Chuck and GariLea Binegar; aunt, Charlea Sloan; numerous cousins and friends. Services will be held October 24, 2020 at 2p.m., at The Apple Tree Park, 5175 County Road 335 in New Castle, CO. There will be a potluck to follow, for all friends and family of Taylor. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alpine Bank or on the gofundme page located on Facebook, in memory of Taylor Sloan. Arrangements under the direction of Rifle Funeral Home, in Rifle, CO.
