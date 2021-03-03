Obituary: Ted Devlin
July 17, 1949 – February 19, 2021
Ted Devlin passed away with his family by his side, Ted enlisted in the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. A talented artist Ted taught students in small and large setting on the Western Slope, where he held classes in Glenwood, New Castle and Rifle.
In 1982, Ted married Merry and happily accepted his new role as dad.
Ted and Merry lived on the Western Slope for many years before returning to Englewood..
