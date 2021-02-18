Obituary: Ted Hutchinson
July 26, 1952 – February 8, 2021
Ted Hutchinson passed away after suffering a heart attack. His beloved dog, Cash, was by his side. Ted was living is Pagosa Springs and enjoyed exploring the mountains. He was doing handyman work and cutting and selling firewood. Before moving to Pagosa, Ted was acting as caretaker to a large piece of property in Glenwood Springs for 12 years.Ted is survived by his aunt Jo Darnall of Battlement Mesa,sisters Debbie Craven of San Luis Obispo, CA, Shirley Frank of Carbondale, David Hutchinson of Cortez and 5 nieces and 2 nephews. Ted’s dog, Cash, has been adopted by a loving person in Durango. Ted would be honored if you were to make a donation in his name to the La Plata County Humane Society.
