Obituary: Teresa “Ann” Phillips

Teresa "Ann" Phillips

Provided Photo

October 27, 1941 – April 16, 2022

Ann Phillips departed this life for the next one (whatever that entails) on April 16, 2022 after a long battle with health issues. She was the beloved wife of Bill Phillips.

Ann was born on October 27, 1941 in Omagh, Northern Ireland the third of nine children, born to James and Elizabeth Pancott. The family moved to Oxford England in 1945 where she attended Catholic schools. She then went to work at Kemphall Brook Binding until moving to the US to join her fiancé, Bill Phillips. They were married in November 8, 1975 in Glenwood Springs.

Ann worked as a laundress at the Cedar Lodge and retired from the Hotel Colorado in 2012. She enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling and one armed bandits. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the Western states in their RV.

In 2019 her health began to decline, she fought a long and difficult battle.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers James and Paddy; and sister Kathleen. She is survived by husband Bill, brothers Jimmy and John, sister Eileen, Patricia and Susan all of England. Many nieces and nephews in the US and England.

Ann was a great lady. She was loved and will be dearly missed. She requested no services be held. Cremation has taken place. Please make donations to your favorite charity or cause in her name.