Obituary: Terri Jan Parsons (Lasi)

April 13, 1953 – October 19, 2020

Terri was born on April 13, 1953, to John Lasi and Donna Cook. Terri lived her young years on the Front Range until she moved to Missouri Heights as a teenager. Terri made the Roaring Fork Valley her forever home. Terri attended Glenwood Springs High School, where she met and fell in love with Michael Parsons in its hallways. Mike and Terri were married right out of high school on June 26, 1971. They raised three children together in Glenwood Springs in the same house she lived in until her passing.

Terri went to be with Jesus in the early morning hours of October 19, 2020, with her two daughters at her side. She was carried to Heaven on the wings of thousands of prayers from ocean to ocean and sea to sea. Family surrounded Terri in her last days, with visits from her three children, husband, and both son-in-laws, while other beloved members called. Two of her grandchildren read scripture to her, while her two daughters sang hymns over her.

Terri was an ever-faithful wife to Michael Parsons for 49 years. She loved her children deeply and held them dear to her heart. She spoke of them with love and pride. Terri was known for her spunk, sass, grit, and her prayerful perseverance through life’s storms. Terri was a woman of deep faith in Jesus and a prayer warrior extraordinaire. Terri adored her grandchildren. She would tell everyone she met and knew about how proud she was of each and every one of them. Terri was the family’s heart and soul, calling family and loved ones every single day to do “check-ins”. She wanted to know everyone she loved was doing okay.

Terri is preceded in death by her father, John Lasi, and her brother, Kevin Cook. Terri is survived by her husband, Michael Parsons, her mother, Donna Cook, her step-father, Ron Cook, her daughter, Trina Cox (Burnie), her son, Shawn Parsons (Kristi), her daughter, Lindsay Brooke Steele (Brian), her brother, Mark Cook (Sheila), her brother, Kelly Cook, her sister, Diana Maioriello (Art), her brother Erik Lassi (Leslie), and her grandchildern Cory Cox (Harmony), Kristen Malmkar (Dylan), Brett Cox, Brady Cox, Lexi Cox, Nikki Cox, MacKyla Parsons, Colton Parsons, Brookelle Steele, and Clayton Steele. Terri is also survived by nieces and nephews and other extended family.

There will be a memorial service held on October 31st at 11:00 am at Glenwood Springs Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, an Alpine Bank memorial account has been set up “In Memory of Terri Jan Parsons”. Donations will go to the Advocate Safehouse Project in Glenwood Springs and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Assoc.