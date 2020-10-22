Obituary: Terrie May Hisel Anders

Terrie May Hisel Anders

June 13, 1953 – October 17, 2020

Terrie was born in Denver, Colorado to Forrest (Bud) and Elaine Hisel. She had five brothers and sisters and she thoroughly enjoyed teasing all of them and she also expected and enjoyed being teased back by all of them. Terrie grew up in Parachute and spent most of her adult life in Glenwood Springs living at Mountain Valley Developmental Services where she met her sweetheart and future husband Gary Anders.

Terrie and Gary did everything together from special olympics (which they both done outstanding in) to running a weaving loom at Mountain Valley Textiles. Terrie and Gary were married 15 years ago in Glenwood. Terrie was also a professional shopper of sorts. She could hold her own and out shop anybody. She was also an activist as she said she wrote the governor and asked him to do something about Covid-19 so her and Gary could go to Wal-Mart. To say she will be missed is a great understatement. She had the fastest finger in the west when she was punching in phone numbers to call all her brothers and sister every night and tell them about her day.

Terrie will be missed by coworkers, staff, friends, and family. Nicky was Terrie’s loving niece, hairdresser, loving nurse and best friend, she loved her dearly.

Terrie was preceded in death by her parents Bud and Elaine Hisel, and her brother Mike Hisel. She is survived by her husband Gary Anders of Glenwood, Brothers Pat and (Carol) Hisel of Mesa, Tim and (Fran) Hisel of Grand Junction, Virgil of Batesville Arkansas, Joe and (Kim) Hisel of Rifle, sister Tammi Bennett of Batesville Arkansas, eleven nephews and nieces, 13 great nephews and nieces, two great-great nephew and niece.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Developmental Services 700 Mt Sopris Dr, Glenwood Springs CO, 81601 (info@mtnvalley.org)

Services will be held at a later date.