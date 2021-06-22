 Obituary: Terry Ewbank | PostIndependent.com
Obituary: Terry Ewbank

Terry Ewbank

April 18, 1948 – February 9, 2021

Join us for a Celebration of Life for Terry Ewbank

Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Veltus Park

(Playground Shelter) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Share a story at a special “ceremony” at 12:00 p.m.

