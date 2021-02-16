Obituary: Terry Lee Ewbank

Terry Lee Ewbank

April 18, 1948 – February 9, 2021

Terry Lee Ewbank, 72, peacefully left this life on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. In the last 5 years, Terry successfully fought and overcame cancer. During that time, he became a stalwart member of Valley View Hospital’s Walk and Talk group. His support, insights, and wit made for deep friendships. Terry, a wise and accomplished businessman, will be remembered by many who knew him for his integrity, warmth, insight, and guidance. Those who knew him best will remember him as a man of passion who cared deeply for his family. Terry would often advise and selflessly give of himself, share his love of music, his captivating writing, theatre, openness to other cultures, and personal growth.

Born in Dodge City, Kansas, Terry moved with his family to Denver to pursue his musical talents. Versed in numerous instruments and blessed with perfect pitch, Terry played with musical groups in clubs around the metro area. He attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, where he studied music theory and composition. Terry was very much at home composing music, singing on stage, and playing the keyboard.

In 1979, Terry moved to the Roaring Fork Valley with his first wife, Jennifer (Springer), and raised sons Malachi and Jameal. Indeed, a Renaissance man with multiple abilities, he was involved with several businesses from custom remodeling to news reporter for local radio KMTS and owning Pic a Flic video. Terry used his voice to report the news for KMTS radio. Terry used his well-honed people skills to become a highly respected and successful realtor who was instrumental in helping develop Elk Springs Ranch, in addition to selflessly training new brokers.

His interests and skills were also manifest in his devotion to Defiance Community Players. Terry appeared in every Defiance show for over 10 years. His roles included:

•Performing the challenging ‘bottle dance’ in the company’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

•Playing Colorow in the locally written trilogy “Ruts.”

•Serenading his loves in “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Oklahoma.”

Terry also performed with CMC theater and the Hell Hole Players in Russell, NZ.

Terry married Cristine Aronson in 1995, blending their families, doubling the number of children, and welcoming Ian and Ashley Holtum (not to mention a host of zany relatives) to the fold. Terry was always incredibly proud of all four of his kids, often bragging about their accomplishments while beaming with pride. While on a trip to New Zealand, Terry discovered the village of Russell, and, within 6 years, had moved across the world. In Russell, Terry again brought his creative abilities to the fore.

Terry’s vision for Russel caused him to purchase a derelict building and transform the broken-down garage into a state-of-the-art gallery that became a community hallmark. In addition, he was a substantial contributor to several worldwide charitable organizations.

This was not the first of Terry’s overseas adventures, and subsequent journeys took him throughout Europe and to Antarctica aboard a Russian icebreaker. One of Terry’s most memorable voyages was sailing across the Pacific from the US aboard his yacht, Mufasa. He kept a thoughtful, keenly observant journal of the several months the crossing took. Experiencing the cultures of the various island peoples imbued Terry with a desire to explore even more of the world.

Perhaps Terry’s most incredible adventure was discovering himself as he traveled through Laos, Viet Nam and throughout Thailand. During this time, he decided to do something for himself without the demands of making tons of money. Instead, he chose to create happiness for himself, inner peace, and a simpler loving life. Terry became a Thai Massage student, where he met his Mentor, Chutikan Thanakunsitthinon, or ‘C’ as she affectionately became known. It was through C that Terry was able to find himself and grow again. As time went on, C became his mentor and his best friend, bringing out the best in Terry as the sun brings out spring flowers. Terry’s transformation began when her strength became his strength, her kindness became his kindness; eventually, she became his fiancée. Sadly, on the day of Terry’s demise, she was scheduled to fly to America. This was a reunion they had been planning for several years as they fought the ‘red tape’ of immigration policies and then Covid restrictions. Our hearts are broken with the sudden loss of an exemplary person, father, husband, brother, uncle, and loyal friend.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and his mother, Aileen. He is remembered by his children: Malachi and Jameal Ewbank, Ian (Stacey) Holtum, Ashley (Osher) Perry, adopted daughter, Kelly Mckee, and adopted son, Chutiporn; his fiancée, Chutikan; his brother, Robert (Sandy) Ewbank and their four children (Todd, Shawn, Jennifer, Shelley, and their families); his former wife, Jennifer(Jay) Springer; his former wife, Cristine Aronson; and extended family including nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. In addition to his close family, Terry will also be remembered by the many others whose lives he touched and who carry him in their hearts.

A celebration of Terry’s life is being planned for this summer.

Donations can be made to in remembrance of Terry Ewbank to the following: Heifer International, The Cancer Coffee Walk and Talk Group of Valley View Hospital, and Thailand Elephant Refuge.