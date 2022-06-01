Obituary: Terry Lee Halbert

Terry Lee Halbert

February 16, 1948 – May 20, 2022

Terry Lee Halbert, a resident of New Castle, died unexpectedly on May 20th. He was 74 years old.

Terry was born in Whitney, Texas, to Cecil and Juanita Halbert. He and his two older brothers were raised by their mother and stepfather, Paul Weaver, in New Castle. A gifted athlete, Terry played basketball and ran track throughout high school.

After graduation, Terry enlisted in the Army and honorably served in Vietnam. Following his discharge, he married Sharon Walsh and they had two children, Sami and Ron. He also began his career at the Co-oP. After two divorces and two decades by himself, he fell in love with and married Lark Lawson in 2009. And, in 2010, he retired from the Co-oP after nearly 30 years.

An avid runner, Terry ran in numerous races and marathons, and despite two knee replacements, he often placed at the top of his age group. A skilled woodworker, he spent countless hours at the shop crafting furniture, picture frames, and other items for family and friends. A former basketball referee, Terry was a huge Denver Nuggets fan, and in the more recent years, he became a devoted member of New Life Fellowship church. He will be remembered for his gentle and quiet demeanor, his tireless work ethic, his willingness to always lend a helping hand, his patience and kindness, and of course, his clothing of choice – Carhartt.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather and brother Ron Halbert. He is survived by Lark, his wife of nearly 13 years; his daughter and her husband Steve and Sami Geurts, his son Ron Halbert, and their mother Sharon Hayes; his brother and sister-in-law Bob and Nancy Halbert, and his half-sister Barbara Halbert; his stepdaughters and their husbands Josh and Elissa Nye and Dan and Julia Donohoue; his five grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Papa Terry,” Beau, Rylan, Wiley, Nolan and Mara; nephews, cousins and many, many friends, who were more like family, including Gary and Krish DeGarmo, Brent and Shirley Peterson, Eva Bowman, and Roger and Ellie Fazzi.

Services will be held on Friday, June 3rd at 1:00pm, at New Life Fellowship (2090 Whiteriver Avenue in Rifle). Carhartt attire is welcomed! A caregiver to the very end, Terry was an organ and tissue donor. Per his wishes, the family will be scattering his ashes at one of his favorite places to spend time, East Elk Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Terry’s behalf to New Life Fellowship: https://www.newliferifle.com/ .