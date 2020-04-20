Obituary: Thelma Larkin

Thelma Larkin

Provided Photo

April 17, 1925 – April 7, 2020

Thelma Larkin, 95, died peacefully on April 7th at the Veterans Nursing Home.

She was born on April 17th, 1925 in Witten, Iowa to Clint and Bessie (Reed) Long. She later married John Larkin and together adopted a little girl Bonnie. Thelma spent her years loving and spoiling her grandchildren, numerous dogs and cats and loved chocolate.

She’s proceeded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Doyle and husband John. She’s survived by grandchildren Jennifer Martinez and Bernie Doyle along with 2 great-grand daughters and 6 great-grandsons. Memorial will be held at later time.