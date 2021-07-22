Obituary: Theresa Klein
January 7, 1958 – July 8, 2021
Theresa Susan Klein was born January 07, 1958 to Lydia and Robert Snyder. She moved to the Aspen Snowmass Valley in 1986 with her son Joey, where she started out cleaning homes for MD Cleaning Services. Theresa was born in Galion, OH and attended Kent State, and Ohio State. She earned her Real Estate License in 1989 and has worked for several real estate agencies but loved Mason and Morse the most. Especially Ally.. And Whoever Ally’s ex-boyfriend is, according to my mom, ,”YOU MESSED UP PAL!!” She loved this valley with all of her heart, and swore she would never leave this beautiful part of the country. She loved it here. My mom’s favorite quotes were, ” Life is a series of Vignettes… You have to look good throughout.” “Janis Joplin was wrong. The Lord wont buy me a Mercedes, so I guess Ill buy myself one.” “A strong woman, is worth 10 regular men. “A day off, is a missed opportunity.” To my mother. You lived life your way, you looked good throughout, you were tough, strong, and the greatest mother a man could wish for. I will miss you with the entirety of my being. Until the next deal. CHEERS!! A celebration of life will be held at the Tipsy Trout on Sunday July 25th.
