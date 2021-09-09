Obituary: Theresia (Rosi) Huff

Theresia (Rosi) Huff

Theresia (Rosi)

Huff

May 9, 1934 – August 23, 2021

Rosi passed peacefully the morning of Aug. 23, 2021 with her daughter Christine by her side. She will join her beloved husband Jim, of 58 years. Rosi was born in Oberaichbach, a small farming community in Southern Germany. She immigrated to the US in 1958 & met and married Jim in 1961 in Crystal Lake, IL. She proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1968. They moved to Glenwood Springs CO in 1975 and opened Rosi’s Bavari Inn in 1978, a business they ran for over 20 years and still exists as Rosi’s Little Bavarian. She and Jim moved to Santa Fe, NM in 2015.

Rosi is survived by her sister Angela, her 3 children, Robert, Christine, & Rebecca, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband and a great grandchild.

Rosi loved her family, her friends, her country, & God. She also loved the outdoors, mushroom hunting, going fishing, & watching sports, especially hockey!

We love you Mom and miss you!