Obituary: Thomas Daniel Sullivan

Thomas Daniel Sullivan

Thomas Daniel Sullivan, 73, of Glenwood Springs passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, OH, son of Daniel and Marie Sullivan (deceased). Tom graduated from THE Ohio State University. In 1973, he married MaryAnn Thomoff in Rocky River, Ohio. They were married for 47 “marvelous” years and have two children, Jeff and Emily.

Tom was an electrical contractor with many agencies in the Roaring Fork Valley. He contributed in meaningful ways to the community around him. He coached Emily’s soccer team, “Purple Pride” helping lead them from a young age through their high school years where the team competed at a State Premier Level. He loved watching Jeff play soccer and ski race. He also became involved with the Defiance Rugby Team working in several different capacities even playing with “the old boys.” He was an accomplished marathon runner and weight trainer; he mentored many young athletes helping them further their athletic careers.

Tom was an inspirational figure in the lives of many people. His favorite quote was by Woody Hayes, his college coach. “Keep your head up and your feet moving.” Words he lived by and instilled in others. Tom was well read and particularly liked autobiographies of people who pushed the boundaries of exploration. He loved to travel with MaryAnn and his favorite trips were to Morocco and Jamaica with her. Tom had many dear, long-time friends. His adventures with Bob Derkash like riding camels in India and taking a sea-kayak down the Mekong river with their sons was the highlight of his life. He shared many camping trips with Scott Fifer to Yellowstone and the Black Hills and cherished his time out in nature. The last 11 years of his life he was re-energized and found great joy in being a “Papa” to his grandsons, Mason, 10, and Oliver, 9. Tom adored feeling the kicks of his future granddaughter.

When Tom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2017 he traveled a long journey. Early on, the community rallied together, asking the Glenwood Springs City Council to name the field behind his home “Sullivan Park.” He spent endless hours playing football with Oliver in that field. He was the type of person who could brighten your dark days and inspire you to be a better person and achieve your personal best.

Tom leaves behind his beloved wife MaryAnn, his son Jeff and his wife Elise (De Koker), his daughter Emily and fiance Dustin Gray. He leaves behind his two grandsons, Mason and Oliver.

The family invites the community to celebrate his life on Saturday April 4th at 3 pm at The Orchard in Carbondale.