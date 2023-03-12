Obituary: Thomas Shiflett

Thomas Shiflett

Provided Photo

May 22, 1945 – January 30, 2023

Thomas Shiflett, 78, of New Castle Colorado passed to be with his heavenly father on January 30th, 2023. Thomas was born on May 22nd 1945. Formerly of Pueblo Colorado, Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Tina Shiflett, his 10 children and 21 grandchildren. Thomas will be greatly missed but will remain in our memories as a man that lived his life for God and for his love of cooking and sharing laughter and stories over the meals he prepared.

And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars forever and ever.

Daniel 12:3