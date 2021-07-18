Obituary: Thomas “Tim” Morrison IV

Thomas "Tim" Morrison IV

October 8, 1941 – June 25, 2021

Thomas “Tim” Morrison IV passed away peacefully at his home in Parachute, Colorado on June 25, 2021, at the age of 79. Tim conquered many health challenges in recent months, and remained strong to the end.

Tim was born on October 8, 1941 to Thomas Morrison III, and Mary Helen (Childers) Morrison, in Dalhart, Texas. When not visiting family in Nebraska or Texas, Tim grew up at the Medano-Zapata Ranch in southern Colorado. Tim was an accomplished athlete, and particularly enjoyed playing polo in high school at Southern Arizona School in Tucson. He went on to college at Colorado State University. It is there that he met and married Deanna Salisbury. He then pursued a career raising cattle, as well as breeding and raising horses for Stewart-Morrison Quarter Horses. He and Deanna lived at the Zapata Ranch in southern Colorado. They had two children, Tracy Leann, and Thomas Malcolm.

In later years, Tim met and married Renee (Hutchens) Morrison enjoying twenty five years together loving each other and their families.

Anyone who knew Tim, knew that he was a most fun-loving, witty, and charismatic husband, father and grandfather. He particularly enjoyed flying planes and taking his family on boating expeditions. He adamantly cheered on his children and grandchildren in their endeavors.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Renee Morrison, daughter, Tracy (Morrison) Petsch and son-in-law, Rowdy Petsch of Meriden, Wyoming. He leaves his son, Thomas Morrison, daughter-in-law Heather, and grand-daughter Hayvn Morrison, of Lander, Wyoming. He leaves two grandsons, Duell Petsch, (Kayla) and great grandson, Gunnar, of Arcadia, Oklahoma, and Dalton Petsch (Melissa) and great grandson Zayden, of Johnstown Colorado. He is survived by a sisters, Graeme Stewart of Amarillo, Texas and Marlane Lang (Bob) Peoria, Illinois. Step daughter Cheryl (Berentis) Romero and son-in-law Scot of Grand Junction, Colorado. Stepson Brice Berentis and daughter-in-law Bandie, step grandsons Colton and Wyatt of Mack, Colorado and a cousin who was like a brother, Robert Morrison, of Morristown, Arizona. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Louise and Gene Rahll of Dalhart Texas and aunt, Dorothy Cline of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A celebration of life in Parachute, Colorado, and scattering of ashes at the Zapata Ranch will take place on a future date.