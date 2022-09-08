Obituary: Thomas “Vance” Gabossi

Thomas "Vance" Gabossi

Provided Photo

July 26, 1960 – September 3, 2022

Vance Gabossi, 62, of Glenwood Springs was called home September 3rd after losing his battle to a rare blood disorder, AL Amyloidosis. He left peacefully with his wife and children by his side.

Vance was born in Glenwood Springs the son of Victor and Lois Gabossi. He was raised to enjoy everything the outdoors had to offer. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, RZR riding, snowmobiling on the Flat Tops and boating at Lake Powell. This carried over into his adult life where he shared his passion of the outdoors with his wife and children. Vance married his high school sweetheart Linda (Litwiller) in 1985 after dating for 7 years. They just celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Breanne Danielle Gabossi in 1994 and their second child, a son, Kody Vance Gabossi in 1997. Vance loved his children more than anything and devoted his life to them. As an avid outdoorsman, almost every weekend was either spent as a family at Lake Powell or at their cabin on the Flat Tops. Second to that, Vance loved to gamble. You could always hear him yell “snapper” when he got a blackjack. He was a hardworking, selfless man who was always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a giant teddy bear and his infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.

Vance was an electrician in the valley for 28 years. In 2008 he became a building inspector for Eagle County and in 2014 to present he was the Chief Building Official for Eagle County.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Litwiller) Gabossi; daughter, Breanne Gabossi Zatarain (Rick); son, Kody Vance Gabossi; parents, Victor and Lois Gabossi; sisters, Vikki Gabossi and Valerie Gabossi Imondi (Bob), 6 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 grand nephews and 4 grand nieces.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, 4:00 pm at 1288 County Road 245 in New Castle, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brent’s Place, brentsplace.org., in memory of Vance Gabossi.