Obituary: Thomas W. Bangert

Thomas W. Bangert

Provided Photo

February 27, 1947 – June 2, 2020

Thomas W. Bangert, beloved brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 in Yuma, AZ after a brief illness. Tom was born to the late Warren Bangert and Margaret Richards on February 27, 1947 in South Dakota. He was raised by his dear step-father W.J. Richards and his mother Margaret (Margie). It is said of Tom that “you never met a man who took better care of their Mother”. He served his country honorably in the United States Army for 16 years in a variety of duties including courier, computer programming and analyst.

Tom worked as a shop foreman at T&E Marshall Enterprises in Basalt, CO for 14 years before moving to Yuma, AZ in 2010. His outstanding work ethic and hearty laugh are remembered well.

Tom was a kind soul. Daily, he looked in on his neighbors at Bonita Mesa RV Resort in Yuma, delivering their mail, checking on their welfare, grocery shopping and running errands. He loved to cook and read books on history. He loved his Colorado Rockies, being an avid sports fan.

Tom is survived by his sister Catherine Reinhardt and her husband Bob Reinhardt, sister Gail and 2 nephews.

He will be missed by his family, neighbors at Bonita Mesa, and the Van Dyn Hoven family who included him as one of their own as he was a dear friend to the late Carl Van Dyn Hoven.

Tom will find eternal rest in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.