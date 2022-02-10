Obituary: Timothy Allen Montgomery
September 22, 1954 – January 25, 2022
Timothy Allen Montgomery was born September 22, 1954 in Seattle, WA to Arthur Montgomery and Grace Hager. Seattle is where he spent his childhood until moving to Alameda, CA where he graduated from Alameda High School and later attended Laney College in Oakland, CA. He fell in love with Valerie Ryken and had two incredible children, Max Montgomery and Tia Glassier. Tim used his education to pursue many different careers and hobbies. His occupations included being a press operator, law enforcement and an AV specialist. He was a a proud Veteran and serviceman serving the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era.
He enjoyed computers, VR systems, flight simulations, gourmet cooking and radio dj’ing at KDNK in Carbondale, CO. Tim was a beloved father and brother.
Tim spent 10 years in Grand Junction, CO before entering into rest on January 25, 2022. He is preceded into rest by his father; Arthur Montgomery; mother, Grace Larson and beloved son Max Montgomery. He is survived by daughter Tia (Gary) Glassier of New Castle, CO and sister Marla Sandridge of Brookfield, WI.
There will be a memorial service later in the spring at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
