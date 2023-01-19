Obituary: Timothy Schif
February 29, 1952 – December 10, 2022
Timothy Mark Schif
Tim passed away on December 10th at his home in New Castle, Colorado. Tim was born on February 29, 1952 to Bob and Bea Schif in Colorado Springs. Tim was raised in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, he was a true outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, camp, jeep, boat, and ride motorcycles. He was a true friend to many in the Roaring Fork Valley. You always saw him with one of his dogs. Tim’s ashes will be placed in the mountains and desert that he so loved.
