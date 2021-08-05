Obituary: Tina Marie Montgomery

Tina Marie Montgomery

September 3, 1972 – July 21, 2021

Tina, 49, passed away on July 21, 2021 after a short battle with her health. She leaves behind her husband Johnnie Montgomery, daughter Devon Johnson, step-daughter Katie Montgomery, granddaughters Raylin Wadsworth and Maci Montgomery, sisters and brother-in-laws Jodel and Mitch Shields, Roberta and Steve Young, Yvonne and Gib Hanneman, brother Robert Mitchem, parents Phyllis and Roger Becker, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tina’s memorial service will be on Saturday August 7th at the Garfield County Fairgrounds at 2 pm. Please join us and say a word about Tina.