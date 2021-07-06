Obituary: Tod Cecil

Tod Cecil

Provided Photo

Tod Cecil

June 25, 2021

Tod William Cecil, 63, died June 25, 2021 at his home in Windsor, Colorado surrounded by family and friends.

He was born December 26, 1957 in Downers Grove, Illinois to LeRoy and Janet Cecil, where he also grew up. Tod graduated from Downers Grove North High School in 1976 and from Eastern Illinois University in 1980 with a BS degree in Business, with a major in Energy Management. He continued his education, receiving his MBA from the University of Colorado.

Tod had a varied career including oil and gas exploration and development, real estate development, economic development for the City of Lakewood, banking, and assisting small business with government loans.

Tod moved west to Colorado following college graduation where he lived the rest of his life in the communities of Lakewood, Glenwood Springs, and Windsor, Colorado.

Tod met his wife and soulmate, and best friend, Andra, in 1983 and they married in June 1985.

Tod fought a courageous battle with two cancers over the last six years.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Andra (Ariyoshi) Cecil and is survived by his sisters Debra (Steven) Jacobs of Winfield IL, Barbara (James) Powers of Darien IL, Ernestine (Kenneth) Spence of Honolulu, HI, and Claire Ariyoshi of Honolulu, HI.

He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews as well as dear friends, Cheri and Carl Holmgren, and Joan and Walt Posluszny.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his niece Dana Powers.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with his family.