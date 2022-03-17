Obituary: Todd Lee Shipley

Todd Lee Shipley

Provided Photo

September 25, 1965 – February 2, 2022

Todd left us too soon he filled our lives with his kindness and love.

He had a fun-loving personality that usually involved a prank followed with his infectious smile and twinkle in his eye.

His passion for the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo community span 19 years, he loved being a part of the rodeo family.

He owned and operated Shipley Tile in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 15 years.

Todd loved his son, Tylor very much. Any chance Todd got he would tell you how proud he was of him.

He will always be loved, and never Forgotten.

Todd is survived by his mother Rose, son, Tylor, brother Cory (Sheila), sister, Stormy Scribner, nieces, Mishaan and Trinity, numerous extended family members and friends .He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert..

There will be a Celebration of Life for Todd at the Gus Darien Arena on April 30th noon – 3p.m. A reception to follow.

Please come and share your memories of Todd.