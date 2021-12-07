Obituary: Tom Antonelli
February 28, 1937 – October 18, 2021
Tom Antonelli, son of August and Teresa Bendetti Antonelli passed away Oct. 18th at his home in Nucla, Co. with his wife, Earlene, and son, David at his side.
Tom attended Antlers School and graduated from Silt High School in 1955. Tom served three years in the United State Marine Corps. On July 20th, 1961, Tom married Earlene Wilson celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. They have three children, Dan (Sandy), Teresa (Bob Frady) and David.
Tom worked for 34 years with the Game and Fish Department in Yampa and later in the dry basin near Naturita, Co.
Tom was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Ellen Piffer, Katherine Graves and brother, John. He is survived by brothers, Bob, Larry and Pat. Sisters DeDe Zarlingo, Lois Jewell, Patsy Noel and his childhood friend, Warren Jewell. Four Grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and many good friends.
Graveside services were held Oct. 28th at the Nucla Cemetery. It was a beautiful fall day in beautiful surroundings.
