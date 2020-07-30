Obituary: Tommy Earl Patton Sr.

Tommy Earl Patton Sr.

Provided Photo

Tommy Earl Patton Sr. April 15, 1956 – July 16, 2020 Beloved son, brother, father and friend. Tommy was born in Montrose, Colorado to Jules Alfred Patton and Betty Ann (Howard) Patton He was an outdoors man, Adventurer and Harley Davidson Motorcycle Enthusiast, with a love for the open road. He loved to travel and explore new places. He had a zest for doing things in his own style. You could always find him testing the boundaries of life and eager to seek any new adventure. He had an unconditional and enduring love for his mother, and would often find them searching through antique stores looking for the unusual. Tommy had a love for cats and dogs, and was always bringing home strays to nature and love. He was never seen without a dog or cat along his side. He had numerous friends from every walk of life, never knowing anyone as a stranger. He was a kind and generous man always eager to help anyone. He had a deep infectious laugh and a big smile for everyone. He passed away peacefully with family members at his side after struggling with an injury. He will be sadly and fondly remembered by his mother children, grandchildren, brothers, sister and many friends whose lives that he touched. Tommy is proceeded in death by his father Julius Patton and his brother Garry Patton. He is survived by his mother, Betty Patton of Rifle, Colorado, and brothers, Ronny Patton of Grand Junction, Colorado. Rocky (Wendy) Patton of Glenwood, Utah, and sister, Cheryl Garret of Rifle, Colorado, son, Tommy (Amanda) Patton Jr. of Live Oak, Florida. And Jesse Rector of Aurora, Colorado. Nephew, David Patton and Nieces, Josephine Xena and Beverly Patton of Rifle, Colorado and Savannah Lawhead of Parachute, Colorado. Numerous Aunts and Uncles from Colorado and Kansas, Any many friends from all over the world. Flowers, Cards, and Donations can be made in his name and sent to his mother, Betty Patton C/O The Retreat at Harbor Care Bldg. 1, Room 9, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501 Memorial Service for Tommy will be held at Centennial Park in Rifle, Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m.