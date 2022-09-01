Obituary: Torrie Moorman

Torrie Moorman

January 25, 1979 – August 16, 2022

Torrie Mozelle Moorman, 43, passed away on August 16, 2022. Torrie was born 7 weeks premature on January 25, 1979, in Denver. She was ready to get on with the exciting life she was to lead.

Torrie loved people of all ages. She had an infectious smile that made people feel at ease. Torrie was very loyal and protective of those she loved. Torrie was very generous and often treated others better than she did herself. Though small in stature, she never saw herself that way, and it was amazing someone her size could have such a huge heart. Torrie loved the outdoors. She backpacked, camped, rock climbed, and fished. Torrie enjoyed bike riding, rafting, and snow sports. Heck, Torrie even took the risk of sky diving. After being initially afraid, she followed through! And then went again. Torrie loved animals and had many pets. Torrie was a hard worker and put her heart into everything she did.

Torrie was preceded in death by her mother Frannie Gillming, her father Jim Moorman, and her niece Darby.

Torrie is survived by her sisters Barrie (Eric), Brynn (Beau), Erin, and Ingrid, her partner Michel, dad Maurice, nephews Nick, Asher, and Charlie, nieces Silence, Samm, and Suki, uncles Kent, Rich (Linda), Jim and Chuck, cousins Kimberly, Michelle and Mark, extended family Dianne, Cassie, Tisha, Fran, and Lorraine, and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 8th from 11-3 at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs. Please bring a potluck dish to share.

Please consider making a memorial contribution in Torrie’s name to a Suicide Prevention or Addiction Rehabilitation organization of your choice.