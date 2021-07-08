Obituary: Travis Butts
Travis Butts
February 22, 1983 – March 6, 2021
The family and friends of Travis Butts would like to announce that there will be a “Celebration of Life Ceremony” on July 17 at 2 pm. At the Luttrell Barn in Craig. Travis was involved in an auto mobile accident in Denver on March 6th. He and his loving companion, Havoc, went to heaven together. Please join us for music, devotion, good pork roast , and memories. Please bring a small side dish or dessert and your beverage. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to The Colorado Masonic Benevolent Scholarship Program in care of Grant Mortuary.
