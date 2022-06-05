Obituary: Travis Casey

February 10, 1972 – May 23, 2022

It is with profound sadness and much love that the family of Travis Casey, of Rifle, Colorado, morn his passing on May 23, 2022, at the age of 50 years.

He was a 1990 graduate of Grand Valley High School and went on to San Juan Basin Technical School. He had a lifetime career of wearing multiple hats, ranching being his most loved.

Travis will be sadly and forever missed by his family and numerous friends, his parents Patrick Casey and Jennifer (Burke) Casey; his wife and best friend of 29 years, Diana (Bernklau) Casey; her parents Ted Bernklau and Linda (Asplund) Bernklau; daughter Alexandria (Casey) Morris, her husband Garrett Morris and son Kolton Casey and his wife Ryan (Conrad) Casey; his three grandchildren Sawyer, Grady and Tate; his sister-in-law Dawn (Potter) Casey; his two nephews and four nieces; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother Chad Casey Travis’ life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time on earth. His contagious smile and orneriness brought so much joy to his family and friends.

“We know that we can’t have you here, but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back.”

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Travis’ life at his and Diana’s home, on Saturday, June 18th at 1pm.

His family asks that memorial donations be made in his honor to Base Camp 40 Warriors In The Wild, 1355 18 1/5 Road, Fruita, CO 81521.