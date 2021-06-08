Obituary: Twila B. Evans

Twila B. Evans

Twila B. Evans

June 4, 2021

Twila B. Evans of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed peacefully on Friday June 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family who will miss her deeply. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday June 10th with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5450 South Lemay Avenue, Fort Collins. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Twila Benedick was born February 27, 1929, in Mount Harris, Colorado. Growing up she divided her time between Yampa and Denver, Colorado. While in school she designed and made clothes. She was talented at this and won many awards for her designs. She attended Loretto Heights College where she was a member of Kappa Gamma Pi and graduated cum laude with a teaching degree in Home Economics. After graduation she moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming, where she taught school.

She married Thomas C. (Tom) Evans on June 11, 1952 and retired from teaching to become a homemaker. As the wife of a US Forester, she relocated multiple times living in different cities and towns in Colorado. She was a devout Catholic and very active in the church. She was a long-time member of the Altar and Rosary Society, made rosaries, assisted with many parish functions including the prayer chain, funeral dinners and the annual yard sale. She helped people understand their Medicare options through her volunteer work with the Aspen Club of Fort Collins. She enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, square dancing and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Paula Wyman (Lou) of Craig, CO; her son, Tom Evans (Valerie) of Sedalia, CO; daughters Kathy Phillips (Art) of Centennial, CO; and Patty Evans of Fort Collins, CO. She has four grandsons (Troy, Lee, Nathan, and David) and two granddaughters (Jackie and JuliAnn) and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Evans; parents, Mike and Emily Benedick; her brother, Paul Benedick; and a great-grandson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Fort Collins.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences with her family.