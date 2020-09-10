Obituary: Velda McCabe Mangan

Velda McCabe Mangan

Provided Photo

Velda McCabe

Mangan

October 29, 1932 – September 6, 2020

Velda Bernice McCabe Mangan passed away peacefully of lung cancer on September 6, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon. Velda was born in Hotchkiss, Colorado on October 29, 1932 where she spent her childhood summers on a sheep ranch in the Ragged Mountains. Velda and James (Jim) Mangan went to school together, class of 1950, and married in 1951.

Velda pursued a career in office administration and worked for a variety of firms throughout the western US as she and James relocated for his Forest Service assignments. Velda also edited the book Elmer Bair’s Story in 1987. After their retirement, Velda and James returned to Hotchkiss, enjoying their mountain flower garden and card games with family and friends. Velda embraced her Irish heritage and traveled to Ireland and Scotland. After James died in 2007, Velda moved to Tucson, Arizona for lung cancer treatment and lived with her daughter Coleen and husband. Once her health improved, Velda relocated to Newberg, Oregon in 2014. There she fell in love with Darrell Zook and treasured their time together.

Velda is survived by her four children Maureen Chaffin (Steve), Louis Mangan (Robin), Coleen Keedah (Randy), and J. Sean Mangan (Rhonda), 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Her parents H. Buster and Dorothy McCabe, husband Jim, and son Dennis preceded her in death.

Velda will be greatly missed along with all of her Irish traditions and superstitions. She was shy yet strong, a horseback rider, a seamstress, an artist, a worrier, genealogist, keeper of family heirlooms, and a caretaker. Velda taught her sons how to really throw a ball. She won most card games, enjoyed campfire hotdogs, nature, strawberry milkshakes, made the best pies, and ate chocolate daily. Velda was a loving and gracious lady with a gentle, thoughtful soul who was never profane or disrespectful. She never let the many hardships and trials turn her from kindness. Known for her strong belief in prayer, she would privately helped those shunned and ignored with a leg up. Velda was a brilliant guiding light to all who knew her. Her light has not gone out, it has now been handed down to the generations she influenced. Love you forever and a day.