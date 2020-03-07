Obituary: Velma Borich

Velma Borich

Provided Photo

June 30, 1934 – March 1, 2020

Velma Louise Borich of Loma sadly passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born in Canon City, CO, on June 30, 1934, to Samuel and Ruby (Burrows) Pennington, the first of five children.

Louise attended Paonia High School. She married John “LeRoy” Borich on January 26, 1952, in Delta, CO. Soon after they moved to Utah, where their six children were born. In November of 1960 they moved back to Colorado and raised their children in Carbondale.

Louise was a member of the Loma Community Church. She worked at various jobs including working for the United States Postal Service. Her longest position was with Circle Super in Carbondale from which she retired in 1993, after 20 years.

Louise loved her family and friends, enjoyed her flowers and the various pet animals on her farm. She was a voracious reader and collected salt and pepper shakers and nutcrackers. Most weekends she was going to auctions, estate sales, or to antique stores with her family.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years; a son, Michael; her parents; one brother, David; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Anna Mae Carpenter (Claude), Virginia Lee Schocknmyer (Emil); and a son-in-law, Alan Cooper.

Louise is survived by five children, Sherry Cooper, Toni Nichols, Debbie Casper (Jerry), Peter Borich, all of Fruita, and Rick Borich (Kelly) of Carbondale; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, John Pennington (Karen) of Payson, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO.