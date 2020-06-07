Obituary: Vera Jerome
Vera Jean Jerome passed away May 31, 2020 in Rifle, Colorado. Vera was born to Fred and Ula Tadder on October 25, 1953 in Meeker, Colorado. Vera was a very kind, loving and caring person. Vera is survived by her son, Michael (Michelle) Jerome and her two granddaughters Lillie and Piper Jerome. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Markie Lee Jerome and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rifle on Saturday, June 13th at 9:00 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User