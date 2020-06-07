Obituary: Vera Jerome

Vera Jerome

Provided Photo

October 25, 1953 – May 31, 2020

Vera Jean Jerome passed away May 31, 2020 in Rifle, Colorado. Vera was born to Fred and Ula Tadder on October 25, 1953 in Meeker, Colorado. Vera was a very kind, loving and caring person. Vera is survived by her son, Michael (Michelle) Jerome and her two granddaughters Lillie and Piper Jerome. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Markie Lee Jerome and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rifle on Saturday, June 13th at 9:00 a.m.