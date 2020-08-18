Obituary: Verna Bulah Pretti

Verna Bulah Pretti

Verna Bulah

Pretti

October 12, 1924 – August 10, 2020

Verna B. Pretti of Olathe, CO passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Colorow Care Center in Olathe, CO.

Verna was born in Yuma, CO on October 12, 1924 to Oscar W. and Olive B. Bowland. The family lived in western Kansas at the time. In 1937 the family moved to western Colorado where Oscar worked as a finish carpenter and cabinet builder, and all the children attended school. Verna graduated from Silt Union High School in 1941.

Verna was married to Melvin Joseph Pretti, also a resident of Silt, Colorado, on October 17, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas, when he was on leave from the Army, and stationed in Alaska. Following the end of WW2, they moved back to Western Colorado, where they ranched in several areas, before divorcing in 1971.

She started a long career with Mountain Bell Telephone on June 15, 1953, where she worked for 36 years, starting as a switchboard operator, and worked up to manager level in Glenwood Springs, and in Colorado Springs, and retiring in 1983. After retiring, Verna spent her years in Western Colorado and the Oregon coast, enjoying her well-deserved life of independence and leisure, especially travelling, music, and quilting.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Gerald Bowland and Dean Bowland, two sisters; Lorna Dean, and Veronice Frickey, and two younger siblings; Darwin Lee, and Arlie Eugene.

Verna had three children, Lonnie Pretti, of Port Orford, Oregon, Rodney Pretti, of Delta, Colorado, and Raelyn Pretti of Pueblo, Colorado. There are eight grandchildren, one of whom preceded her in death, and seven great grandchildren. Other survivors include brothers; Martin (Rose) Bowland, Orville (Katherine) Bowland, Jay (Sandy) Bowland, and a sister; Leona Meadors. Also surviving are all three of her children, all seven Grand Children, all seven Great Grandchildren, two Great Great Grand Children, and numerous nieces and nephews!

