Obituary: Vernon Chris Murray
Murray
July 23, 1946 – September 12, 2020
Vernon Chris Murray of Rifle Co. Born July 23rd 1946 in Roosevelt UT. Age 74 passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2020 while doing what he loved, hunting on the Flattops.
Vernon is survived by: His loving wife of 50 years Martha, Sons David Murray (Westy), Wayne Murray (Alison) and three amazing grandchildren Keelee, Ely, Auri Murray and Halah and Suede Harmon who he adored. Sister Charlene Parker, Sister Pamela Murray and Brother Randy Murray
Vern you are going to be missed by us all, We Love You!!
