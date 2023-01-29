Obituary: Veronica Sauter

January 11, 1942 – January 12, 2023

Ronnie was born on January 11,1942 in Bensalem Pennsylvania. Her parents were Thurman R. Stone and Veronica E. Stone nee Hodgkin. She was born into a Navy family and was raised around the world. Ronnie lived on Guam in the Pacific and in London, England. She lived there when the coronation of Queen Elizabeth occurred in 1953. Ronnie was raised on Naval Air Stations (NAS) at Memphis TN, Patuxent River MD, and Quonset Point RI as well as at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and Norfolk VA. She was the eldest of four children. Her siblings were Thurman (Stoney), Ramona, and Sharon. Ramona and her parents preceded her in death.

Ronnie married Joseph Sauter in 1961 while attending nursing school in Philadelphia, PA. They were married up until the time of her death. They were married for more than 62 years. She was an Army wife for twenty years and they raised three sons. Joseph, William, and Stephen. Her oldest son Joe preceded her in death. Ronnie was blessed with 5 granddaughters – Ashley 30, Erin 25, Morgan 23, Catherine 21, and Kendra (KC) 12.

Ronnie was a passionate caregiver for over 35 years working in multiple hospitals as an ICU and Emergency Department Registered Nurse (RN). She preferred the night shift and the Lions’ share of her career was spent at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado – where she mentored many young nurses and helped mold them into the professionals they are today.

Ronnie loved to travel. She and Joe were often found in sunny climes scuba diving and cruising. In the winter snow skiing was added to the repertoire of their activities. Her love of cruising was evident to any who saw her vacation pictures. She and Joe sailed many times. The Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, the Mediterranean, and River Cruises in Europe. Sometimes just the two of them – other times with family and friends. She was always ready for the next one…

Ronnie retired from nursing at age 60 in 2002 when Stephen’s wife Michelle died unexpectedly. Stephen had three young daughters under the age of 5 at home, and Ronnie found herself once again rearing 3 children. This time girls much to her delight – she loved every minute of it though she’d admit to not having the energy she had in her twenties! When Stephen and his daughters were transferred to Germany in 2007 Ronnie and Joe moved with them to help – and to travel. She saw much of Europe and the Mediterranean taking one of the grandchildren on each trip.

They returned to the United States in 2009 and made their home in Bridgeville, DE – near Steve and his family. Ronnie was very active in the Heritage Shore community. She took part in many activities and gatherings. She had a Mahjong group she played with regularly – but Ronnie never really stopped being a nurse. If you ask her friends and neighbors she was always available to explain medical terminology, change a dressing, visit you at the hospital or just hold a hand of someone in need.

She was also famous for her hospitality. If you came to her house for lunch or dinner you needed to come hungry – her sons relate that there was always enough food to feed a platoon.

Ronnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be sorely missed.

A funeral mass will be held for Ronnie on 18 February at 1100 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Easton, MD.